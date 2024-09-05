The ability to change one’s mind is an essential quality of leadership. Kamala Harris’ change of course on the fracking issue reflects her courage, strength and commitment to the people’s best interests in the face of new and better information.

A response I heard recently summed it up succinctly: “A good leader may not have the same view on Wednesday as they had on Monday, if they got new information on Tuesday.”

Her ability to evolve in her thinking in the face of new and better information is one of her best assets. A policy change is not a change in intent if it enhances the odds of reaching the same larger, overall goals.

Flip-flopping is a derogatory term, a dig fired by campaign managers. Changing one’s approach, at the risk of political backlash, because it better serves the people’s interest, is an act of courage.

Isn’t that who we want in charge of an international emergency – a leader with the courage to change course when necessary, no ego, no fear of political repercussions, just courage to act in America’s best interests? I sure do.

Jane Card

Kennebunk

