The ability to change one’s mind is an essential quality of leadership. Kamala Harris’ change of course on the fracking issue reflects her courage, strength and commitment to the people’s best interests in the face of new and better information.
A response I heard recently summed it up succinctly: “A good leader may not have the same view on Wednesday as they had on Monday, if they got new information on Tuesday.”
Her ability to evolve in her thinking in the face of new and better information is one of her best assets. A policy change is not a change in intent if it enhances the odds of reaching the same larger, overall goals.
Flip-flopping is a derogatory term, a dig fired by campaign managers. Changing one’s approach, at the risk of political backlash, because it better serves the people’s interest, is an act of courage.
Isn’t that who we want in charge of an international emergency – a leader with the courage to change course when necessary, no ego, no fear of political repercussions, just courage to act in America’s best interests? I sure do.
Jane Card
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.