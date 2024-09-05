I’m voting to reelect Teresa Pierce to the Maine State Senate for a variety of reasons. We served together on the Falmouth Town Council where I saw both good reasoning and civility – even when we disagreed. As a state legislator, she has provided essential leadership in both matters of human services and education, two of the state’s greatest challenges.

Perhaps most important, though, is her dedication to timely service for her constituents. If you have a need from state government, Pierce will follow through on your request. I hope the voters from North Yarmouth, part of Yarmouth, Cumberland, Gray, Falmouth and part of Long Island will see those same qualities and give her their support.

Tony Payne

Yarmouth

