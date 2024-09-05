Being a high school varsity football coach is a multi-faceted job. Head coaches oversee players and assistant coaches. They are the final disciplinarian. They will coach a position group and usually call the offensive or defensive signals. Interacting with parents, school administrators, booster groups, grounds and maintenance crews, athletic training staff, and media are part of the job. It requires passion, planning and precision to be successful.

Several Maine teams have new leaders at the top. Here’s a look at first-year head coaches.

NATE DANFORTH, Oxford Hills: Danforth is no stranger to the Vikings’ program. He’s been on the coaching staff since 1999 and was the team’s head coach from 2008-10. He was a key assistant under Mark Soehren (2012-23) and the team’s defensive coordinator as Oxford Hills rose to the top of the Class A ranks, winning the state championship in 2022. Soehren retired in May, and Danforth was chosen as the new coach in early August.

SKIP CAPONE, Cheverus: There aren’t many coaches in Maine with more experience – or sheer enthusiasm – than the 69-year-old Capone. A native of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Capone is in his 47th year as a football coach, including a 14-year stint as Lewiston’s head coach and 22 years as an assistant at Bates College. Capone replaces Mike Vance, who led the Stags for eight years after replacing John Wolfgram. Cheverus moves from Class C to Class B, and Capone, hired in January, said he wants to guide the program back to Class A.

MARK BOISSONNEAULT, Sanford: Another long-time assistant taking over for an established coach, Boissonneault has been at Sanford for 32 years, the last five as the Spartans’ offensive coordinator. He replaces Mike Fallon, who resigned after accepting an assistant principal’s position at Sanford.

SPENCER EMERSON, Falmouth: The 2011 graduate of Edward Little takes over for John Fitzsimmons, Falmouth’s coach since 2007, who resigned under pressure from parents, and ultimately players. Emerson has significant coaching experience. He was the head coach at Poland in 2018-19 and has since been a college assistant at Bates, Georgetown and the University of Chicago.

Advertisement

SETH JOHNSON, Poland: Johnson replaces Gus Leblanc, a longtime and respected educator and administrator who died in February. He was the coach at Sacopee Valley last year, which plays in the eight-man ranks. Johnson said he enjoyed coaching at Sacopee but is excited to be back in the 11-player ranks. He is also the varsity baseball coach at Gray-New Gloucester.

NICK ORSI, Yarmouth: A relative newcomer to Maine football circles, Orsi takes over for Jim Hartman. An investment advisor and former high school quarterback outside Chicago, Orsi has been a high school assistant for three seasons, all in the eight-player ranks. He was on Hartman’s Yarmouth staff in 2021 and 2022, and last year was the offensive coordinator at Brunswick.

JOEL STONETON, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale: Stoneton, the former Winthrop athletic director, takes over for Dave St. Hilaire, who went 55-32 in nine seasons. Stoneton, a 1993 graduate of Winthrop, was the Ramblers’ head coach prior to St. Hilaire, going 61-35 in 10 seasons. His 2008 team went 11-1, losing in the Class C state final. Stoneton had been the team’s defensive coordinator under St. Hilaire.

FRED LOWER, Brewer: The former athletic director at Hampden Academy and current assistant principal at Brewer, Lower returns to the sidelines. Lower previously was a head coach at Hampden Academy, had two stints as an assistant coach at Husson University, and was on the Bangor staff for more than 10 years.

ERIC SCHROEDER, Sacopee Valley: Schroeder takes over from Seth Johnson, who left to become head coach at Poland. A longtime assistant, this is Schroeder’s 10th season coaching at his alma mater. He was a member of Sacopee Valley’s inaugural football team.

GERALD HARTLEY, Mount View: Hartley was an assistant coach with the Mustangs under his predecessor, Rick Leary, who coached for seven seasons. Hartley takes over a young team that went 2-17 over the last three seasons. A longtime coach at youth levels, Hartley is a head coach for the first time.

JOHN EDWARDS, Valley: A former high school football coach in Montana, Edwards takes over the state’s northernmost team. Playing in its third varsity season, Valley is a co-op of players from Fort Kent, Madawaska and Wisdom. The program is still looking for its first varsity win.

Copy the Story Link