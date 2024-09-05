NEW HIRES

Trisha Vaidyanathan

Trisha Vaidyanathan has been hired as the new senior director of research at Defend Our Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in cognitive neuroscience from the University of California – Berkeley and a doctorate in neuroscience from University of California – San Francisco.

 

Jill Cohen

Verrill Dana LLP has hired  Jill G. Cohen as a cannabis attorney. Cohen received her bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. She was a public defender, prosecutor and private criminal defense attorney before transitioning to cannabis law.

