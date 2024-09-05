NEW HIRES
Trisha Vaidyanathan has been hired as the new senior director of research at Defend Our Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in cognitive neuroscience from the University of California – Berkeley and a doctorate in neuroscience from University of California – San Francisco.
Verrill Dana LLP has hired Jill G. Cohen as a cannabis attorney. Cohen received her bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. She was a public defender, prosecutor and private criminal defense attorney before transitioning to cannabis law.
Submit information about new hires, promotions and achievements at your organization here.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.