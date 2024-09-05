Yarmouth twice erased a deficit and rallied to tie Greely, 2-2, in a girls’ soccer season opener in Cumberland.

Jackie Franklin gave Greely an early lead, scoring on a rebound, but Eleanor Ting tied it for the Clippers with a free kick early in the second half.

After Molly Partridge put the Rangers back in front, Taylor Oranellas scored with just under nine minutes left.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, YORK 1: Noelle Mallory scored three goals as the Capers cruised past the Wildcats at Cape Elizabeth.

Campbell DeGeorge also scored for Cape Elizabeth. Haisel McGeachey chipped in with two assists and Hailey Gorman had one assist.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, RICHMOND 0: Tessa Ferguson and Corinne Androkitis scored to lead the Seagulls past the Bobcats in Old Orchard Beach.

BOYS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 2, CHEVERUS 0: Simon Wissink broke a scoreless tie 12:17 into the second half, and the Navigators blanked the Stags in Portland.

YARMOUTH 1, GREELY 1: Owen Piesik scored five minutes into the game for Greely and Zacarias Binda answered early in the second half for Yarmouth as the teams opened with a 1-1 tie in Cumberland.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, FREEPORT 0: Boje Kautz was responsible for the lone goal as the Patriots got past the Falcons at Gray.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, WELLS 1: The Raiders got goals from five different players as they won their season opener at Fryeburg.

Andre DiMolfetta, Matteo Bacci, Juan Dorado, Kaelen Moser and Artur Jeager tallied a goal apiece.

Aydan Collins was the goal scorer for Wells.

FIELD HOCKEY

KENNEBUNK 1, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 0: Madeline Barron scored with an assist from Hadleigh Daniels, and Faith Flynn made six saves as the Rams won a season opener in Kennebunk.

Vivian Lolar stopped five shots for South Portland/Westbrook.

VOLLEYBALL

MARSHWOOD 3, NOBLE 0: Brynn Folger recorded 15 assists and seven aces, Kylie Folger had 15 digs, and Sivan Semo and Riley Phipps each produced seven kills as the Hawks won in three sets at South Berwick.

