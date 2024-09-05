Gray bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All-you-can-eat. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. $10, $5 under 12. Order takeout at 854-9157 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Copy the Story Link