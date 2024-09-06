WHERE: Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Montana

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: ESPN+

ALL-TIME SERIES: First meeting

KEY STAT: 350.5, Montana State’s average rushing yards per game.

OUTLOOK: Black Bears running back Jaharie Martin spent four years at Montana State before transferring to Maine, so he knows exactly what waits for his team in Bozeman. “This is one of the top FCS atmospheres in college football. It’s going to be 20,000-plus (fans) every weekend. They’re going to be loud. They’re going to be rowdy. They’re going to be excited. It’s their home opener,” Martin said. “The message is, stay together. It’s only going to be us and a sprinkle of Maine fans in the crowd.” When Martin says stay together, he may as well mean stay disciplined. The Black Bears had six penalties for 40 yards in last week’s 17-14 season-opening win over Colgate, and know they cannot give a team of Montana State’s caliber any free yards. A bright spot was the run game spearheaded by Martin. After averaging just under 80 yards per game on the ground last season, the Black Bears ran for 114 yards last week, with Martin gaining 66 on 15 carries. Carter Peevy was sharp in his first game at quarterback for Maine, completing 16 of 21 passes for 182 yards, connecting with six receivers. Maine will be without tight end and co-captain Cooper Heisey, who suffered a shoulder injury and could be out six weeks, according to Coach Jordan Stevens. Filling Heisey’s shoes will be Mason Gilbert, a 6-foot-8 grad transfer from Lafayette, and Fryeburg’s Eli Mahan. The Black Bears will face a stout Bobcats defense that has been dominant on third down, surrendering a first down conversion on just two of 19 attempts. Linebacker McCade O’Reilly and safety Rylan Ortt lead the Bobcats with 14 tackles each.

Maine’s defense will line up across from a familiar face. Former Black Bear tight end Rohan Jones is in his first season at Montana State and leads the Bobcats with 91 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Bobcats offensive strength is on the ground, though. Scottre Humphrey leads all of FCS with 241 yards rushing. Ranked No. 2 in the nation is his backfield mate Adam Jones, who has 233 yards rushing for the Bobcats. Quarterback Tommy Mellott can run, too, with 108 yards. Maine held Colgate to 303 yards of offense last week, and the Black Bears will need to be at their best to slow down the Bobcats. Linebacker Christian Thomas led Maine with eight tackles last week, but was suspended indefinitely Friday afternoon for violating team rules. Defensive end Xavier Holmes had seven tackles and a sack. Alhaji Kamara had an interception, ending Colgate’s last-minute drive and clinching the win.

OF NOTE: Maine is earning a guarantee of $250,000 for making the trip to Bozeman for this game. … Maine is 2-3 all-time against opponents from the Big Sky Conference. Maine’s last game against a Big Sky team came in the 2018 FCS semifinals, a 50-19 loss at Eastern Washington. The Black Bears last win over a Big Sky team came the week before that, a 23-18 win at Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals. … Montana State opened the season with a win at FBS New Mexico, 35-31. The Bobcats outscored the Lobos 21-0 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. … Montana State has played in the FCS playoffs each season since 2018, reaching the national championship game in 2021.

Copy the Story Link