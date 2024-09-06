Here we are, in the gorgeous days of September, my favorite Maine month. If you are planning a weekend brunch while the corn, tomatoes, watermelon and peaches are still on, here is the menu for you. Both the entrée and the dessert can be made the day ahead, with the simple, unique salad (that is best served at room temperature) put together quickly and easily just before serving.

The delicious combination of bacon, potatoes and corn, festooned with bits of scallion is especially appealing made with fresh corn cut from the cob and those cunning little potatoes with the skins left on. Slip an over-easy egg on top of each serving and you’ll be very pleased with yourself.

This hash can also be spooned onto toast points, shrouded in melted cheese or used as an omelet filling.

The sprightly combo that makes up this unusual side salad is just the right thing to go along with the savory hash. Not to mention that we have to bring together all the garden goodness that we possibly can before it’s just a sweet memory.

Bread pudding (aka baked French toast) is a satisfying way to highlight any fruit or berries you like. My daughters’ peach trees are on point this year, so that’s what we’re using — enhanced with Maine maple syrup, of course!

Bacon, Potato and Corn Hash

• 1/2 pound thick-cut bacon, diced

• 1 pound potatoes, scrubbed and diced into 1/2-inch cubes (3 cups)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 4 ears fresh corn kernels cut from the cob (2 1/2–3 cups)

• 1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced

Fry bacon in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat until golden and crisp, for about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon, leaving drippings in the pan. Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain.

Heat bacon fat over medium/medium-high heat, then add potatoes in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let potatoes cook without disturbing until they are golden underneath. Turn and repeat this process until the potatoes are browned on all sides, about 20 minutes.

Push aside potatoes and carefully spoon off all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

With the heat on medium-high, add the corn to the skillet. Sauté potatoes and corn together until the corn gets a bit caramelized, about 4-5 minutes. Add bacon and stir mixture together until heated through.

Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle scallions over the hash. Season with more salt or pepper to taste, if needed. Yield: 4 servings

Tomato and Watermelon Salad

• 1 medium-sized seeded watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 2 large tomatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 small sweet Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

• 6 large mint leaves, julienned

Place all ingredients in a large bowl.

Dressing

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

• Salt and pepper to taste

Stir all ingredients together in a glass measuring cup. Pour over watermelon-tomato mixture and gently toss. Yield: 4 servings

Peach Bread Pudding

• 4 cups Brioche bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1 1/2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and diced

• 1 cup half-and-half

• 4 eggs

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

• 3 tablespoons butter, divided

Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Layer half the bread cubes, then half the peaches. Repeat with remaining bread and peaches.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined. Pour egg mixture over the top of the bread and peaches. Gently press down on the bread with a spoon to ensure it’s coated with the egg custard.

Melt the remaining butter and evenly drizzle it over the top of the bread pudding. Cover tightly with foil and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for an additional 30 minutes or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes to allow the pudding to set before serving. Yield: 6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

