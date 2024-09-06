WINDER, Ga. – The 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four people and wounding nine others at his Georgia high school made his first court appearance Friday morning, just hours after his father was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the attack.

The alleged shooter, Colt Gray, faces four counts of felony murder in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School, which left two fellow students and two teachers dead. Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith, whose office is prosecuting the case, said Friday that more charges could be filed against Gray but did not give a timeline.

Gray was brought into Barrow County Superior Court shortly after 8:30 a.m. through a side door, dressed in a green shirt and khaki pants, his long, bleached blond hair shaggy, and shackled at his wrists and feet. He did not look around the courtroom but quickly took a seat and identified himself for Piedmont Judicial Circuit Judge Currie M. Mingledorff II.

Mingledorff initially told Gray that the potential penalties included capital punishment. He later brought Gray back into court to amend that and told Gray that the penalties would not include death because he is under age 18. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 4.

Gray’s attorney, public defender Zane Harmon, said he was not requesting bond at this time.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appeared a short time later, dressed in striped gray jail attire and handcuffed and shackled as well. Asked to state his name, Colin Gray replied in a hoarse voice, so quietly that the judge ordered him to speak more loudly into a microphone.

The judge read through Colin Gray’s charges and informed him he faced a maximum 180 years in prison if convicted – including a 30-year maximum sentence on each of the second-degree murder charges. As the judge read through the charges, Colin Gray rocked back and forth in his chair.

The elder Gray’s attorney, public defender Donna Seagraves, told the judge she was not seeking bond “at this time.” She said she was representing Colin Gray temporarily and that, like his son, he planned to obtain “alternate” counsel later Friday. His preliminary hearing was also set for Dec. 4.

Several dozen friends and family members of the victims were seated in the first two rows of the third-floor courtroom. Court staff distributed boxes of tissues along the rows ahead of the hearing. Many sat quietly, staring at a rear entry door to the courtroom, as they awaited the suspect’s arrival.

Some family members wore sunglasses and wiped at tears, as victim-support staffers with the district attorney’s office consoled them. Others sat with their arms crossed, showing little emotion, as they silently stared at Colt Gray and his father as they were shuffled in and out of court.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and more than a dozen armed deputies lined the walls of the third-floor courtroom at the Barrow County Courthouse, which was under heavy security Friday.

The younger Gray, a high school freshman, was arrested Wednesday after a brief confrontation at the school and is being held at a juvenile detention center in nearby Gainesville, Ga. State officials have said they plan to try the teen as an adult. Arrest warrants filed Thursday in the case accused Gray of using a “black, semiautomatic AR-15 style rifle” in the fatal attack.

Colin Gray, 54, was taken into custody Thursday on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children in connection with the deadly shooting.

Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said at a Thursday evening news conference that the elder Gray’s arrest was “directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon.” Arrest warrants filed against Colin Gray and obtained by The Post accused him of “providing a firearm to Colt Gray with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others.”

The charges against Colin Gray came a day after the FBI’s Atlanta office and the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Ga., a neighboring county to Barrow, revealed that they had investigated Colt Gray and questioned him and his father in May 2023 after being tipped off about menacing social media posts threatening a school shooting.

Colt Gray denied writing the posts and told officers he was concerned that anyone would suggest he would threaten to “shoot up a school, stating that he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” according to records of the investigation obtained by The Washington Post.

According to the records, Colin Gray acknowledged having rifles and other guns in the home, but he told officers that his son was not allowed to use guns without supervision and that the boy did not have “unfettered access” to them.

Both father and son have been charged in the deaths of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. The nine others injured by gunfire in the attack are expected to survive, Smith, the sheriff, said Thursday.

