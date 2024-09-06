Maine health and agriculture officials on Friday reported that a horse from Somerset County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the latest in a string of mosquito-borne illnesses discovered in animals this summer.

It’s the third domestic animal – the other two were emus in Penobscot County – to have tested positive for EEE.

Also, 15 wild birds have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and Jamestown Canyon virus has been found in four mosquito pools. A mosquito pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitos tested as part of routine surveillance.

While no locally-contracted mosquito-borne diseases have been detected in humans in 2024, humans can fall ill from these diseases from the bite of an infected mosquito.

“These positive cases of EEE and West Nile Virus should prompt Maine people and visitors to take action to protect themselves whenever they go outside,” said Dr. Puthiery Va, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, in a statement. “The best way to keep yourself, your loved ones, and domestic animals safe from these serious viruses is to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible.”

The Maine CDC advises people to avoid mosquitos by limiting outside activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active, wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellant and drain sources of standing water on property.

Advertisement

Dr. Stefanie Bolas, state veterinarian for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said that the positive EEE case “serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccinating horses against this deadly virus. While horses cannot transmit EEE to humans or other animals, the high mortality rate makes prevention critical. We urge horse owners to take immediate precautions, including ensuring horses are up-to-date on vaccines, using approved insect repellants and minimizing exposure during peak mosquito activity hours.”

Most humans who contract mosquito-borne illnesses have no symptoms or mild symptoms, although in some cases these diseases can be fatal.

“These illnesses usually start with flu-like symptoms in humans. Severe symptoms can include brain swelling (encephalitis) and spinal cord inflammation (meningitis). If you experience flu-like symptoms, severe headache, behavior changes, or serious drowsiness, call a health care provider, especially if a COVID-19 test is negative,” according to the Maine CDC.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link