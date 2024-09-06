I live in a part of Scarborough that has vacation homes. My property tax bill currently takes five months of my Social Security check to pay, and homeowners insurance takes another two months of that, because it is coastal property – although I am several millions of dollars from the ocean. My property has been reevaluated this year and has increased in “value” by more than 30%. I am healthy enough to still be working part time, but I am nearing 80 and would like to retire.

I dread receiving my new tax bill. I will probably be forced to put my home on the market, like so many other native Mainers, at a time there are so few homes offered in my price range.

Linda Debernardi

Scarborough

