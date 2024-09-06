I live in a part of Scarborough that has vacation homes. My property tax bill currently takes five months of my Social Security check to pay, and homeowners insurance takes another two months of that, because it is coastal property – although I am several millions of dollars from the ocean. My property has been reevaluated this year and has increased in “value” by more than 30%. I am healthy enough to still be working part time, but I am nearing 80 and would like to retire.
I dread receiving my new tax bill. I will probably be forced to put my home on the market, like so many other native Mainers, at a time there are so few homes offered in my price range.
Linda Debernardi
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.