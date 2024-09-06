He’s a man among men. He walks tall and never says he’s sorry. Real men don’t do that. He didn’t apologize to the “cat ladies.” He didn’t apologize for his highly offensive remarks about Randi Weingarten (head of the American Federation of Teachers), and he isn’t apologizing to former beauty contestant Caitlin Upton for using an old clip of her to mock presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And no, he didn’t apologize to Ms. Harris either.
And why would he? As he explained, it was only a joke, and we all know real men don’t apologize for a joke, despite the fact that we have learned in recent years that a joke that assaults or demeans is not really a joke at all, but something much darker.
So, I have to ask myself: is this the man I want sitting at the side of candidate Trump in the unlikely event that he makes it back to the White House come November? The answer is “No.” I guess I would prefer not to have those two tone-deaf rascals entertaining each other with inappropriate jokes while there’s serious business to attend to on the nation’s behalf.
John Forssen
Kennebunk
