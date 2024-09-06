Richard O. Domingue

Richard O. Domingue, 92, of Ocean Park, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the Maine Veterans’ Homes in South Paris.

He was born in Lewiston on March 22, 1932, a son of Henri and Angelina (Lepage) Domingue.

Richard went to St. Peter’s School and graduated from St. Dominic’s High School, class of 1951. He enjoyed sports in high school and was a member of the boys’ tennis team.

He served his country in the United States Navy.

Richard was employed as a television technician for many years.

Richard loved the beach and lived many years at The Pines at Ocean Park. He could be seen riding his moped and bicycle throughout the community.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henri and Angelina Domingue, step mother Bertha Vaillancourt Domingue, first wife Gilberte, and brother Gilbert Domingue.

He is survived by his children, Judith Veilleux and husband Pierre, Elaine Swift and husband Randy, Lisa Ouellette and Gerard Domingue and wife Carol. He is also survived by grandsons Philip, Eric and Jonathan Veilleux and Dylan and Austin Domingue, sisters Lorraine Rousseau and Claire Verreault, nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be private in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

