REXFORD, N.Y. – Florence “Florrie” M. Belisle, 93, longtime Charlton resident, passed away on Thursday Sept. 5, 2024, at her home in Coburg Village. Florence was born on July 21, 1931, in Biddeford, Maine, and was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Gallagher) Flood.

Florrie attended Biddeford High School and furthered her education at Gorham State Teachers College and University of Maine (Orono), where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education. For over 26 years, Florrie worked as a beloved Kindergarten Teacher for the Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake Central School District at Charlton Heights Elementary School until her retirement in 1996.

Florrie enjoyed a life of activity and positivity. From high school (cheerleading, student government) to college (Drama, Outing, Ski, Newman and Amicitia clubs, along with Class Secretary and President, Homecoming Queen) and beyond, she was a powerhouse and a source of positive uplift to all around her. Settling in their beloved home in Charlton, N.Y. for 54 years, Florrie and her husband Jerry raised their five children with full effort, teaching them through faith, education, travel, arts, and sports. Florrie was often seen cheering her children and bringing McIntosh apples to share with spectators on the high school soccer sidelines. Florrie helped countless kindergarteners thrive and have fun (costumed for Halloween parades, teaching snow dances for homework in hopes of a snow day, learning through play on the playground). She was fully engaged in her calling as a teacher and remembered all her students for years later. She adored reading to her grandchildren.

Florrie was joyfully involved in her community (Eucharistic minister, Catholic Women’s club, Charlton Historical Society, Garden Club, town election day poll worker, Proctors Ushers, Retired Teachers Luncheons, Red Hats, Social Butterflies, Gorham State reunions).

In retirement years, Florrie and Jerry continued traveling in their motorhome and enjoying their summer camps in Camden and Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She loved visiting family and friends. She was a dedicated walker her entire life, often outpacing younger and longer-strided loved ones. She fully embraced some of her favorite sayings: “Learn Something New Every Day,” “Bloom Where You’re Planted,” and “Make the Most of the Dash.”

Florrie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gerald “Jerry” M. Belisle; her dear children Lori (Alex) Zahl, Kate (Roger) Huser, David Belisle, Amy (Marty) Martin, and Maureen (Dan) LeClerc; her adored grandchildren (and their spouses) Tony Marino, Steven Marino, Stephanie Coker, Carly McCleskey, Hannah Malcom, Caroline Bailey, Lauren Belisle, Douglas Pelsang, Emily Taylor, Katherine Pelsang, John LeClerc, and Tom LeClerc; and her 21 great grandchildren (with one more on the way).

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY.

Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Biddeford, ME.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.

Memorial donations may be made to Charlton Heights Elementary School PTA (memo line ‘Scholarships’) and mailed to:

Charlton Heights

Elementary School,

ATTN: Abbey North

170 Stage Rd.

Ballston Lake, NY 12019

