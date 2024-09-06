WINDHAM – Howard Joseph Curry died after a short battle with cancer on August 12, 2024, with family at his side.

Howard was born in October 1936 in Portland, the son of James Ralph Curry and Leda Gallant. Among his ancestors were Civil War heroes, prominent businessmen, Massachusetts State Legislators and the founders of the colony of Prince Edward Island.

Howard served five years in the USMC from 1954 – 1959 as a radio telegraph operator. After his honorable discharge from the USMC, he worked at United Neon, Ametek Sheet Metal, Coyne Sign, Maine Sign & Display, Brownie Press, and Waterfront Graphics until he retired earlier this year.

His love of the Boston Red Sox, competitive target shooting, and gun education and safety were legendary. Much of his free time was spent in Berwick and Falmouth at gun clubs helping and talking with other shooters.

Howard was predeceased by two wives, Roberta Ripley and Karen Jones; and a stepdaughter, Ruth Guerin. He is survived by a son, Wayne Curry (Kelly) of Windham, a daughter, Amy Ricketson (Mark) of Topsfield, Mass., a son, Jason Curry of South Portland, and a stepson, Mark Guerin of Sebago. Howard leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great granddaughters.

Howard’s children will be holding a social gathering in his honor At the Falmouth Rod & Gun Club at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an organization that helps veterans in need

