Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau will retire by the end of the year.

The city announced Friday that it searching for the next chief to head the state’s largest fire and emergency medical services department.

“I want to thank Fire Chief Keith Gautreau for his service to the city of Portland. I am so grateful for his outstanding leadership and management of the Fire Department since he took the reins as Chief in 2018,” City Manager Danielle West said. “Chief Gautreau first joined the PFD in 1995 and he has held every rank in the department. Since becoming Chief, he has prioritized first responder mental health and developed a comprehensive mental health program that supports our staff in times of need and stress, leading to a healthier and more resilient workforce.”

The fire chief is also a member of the leadership team at City Hall. The department has 211 sworn positions and a budget of nearly $22 million. It receives 5,250 fire service and 13,800 EMS calls every year for its 10 stations, including the Air Rescue Station at the Portland International Jetport and a station on Peaks Island. Its purview also includes marine rescue, hazmat response, fire prevention, fire investigation and a Mobile Medical Outreach program to support unhoused people in Portland.

West said Gautreau has led the department while it introduced higher standards for leadership and accountability, strengthened fire prevention program and helped contain overtime expenses while maintaining appropriate levels of service.

“Portland is safer today because of Chief Gautreau’s leadership, innovative ideas, and dedication to PFD,” West said.

