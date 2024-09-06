The Portland Hearts of Pine, the USL League One men’s professional soccer club that will debut in the spring of 2025, announced its season ticket and individual game ticket prices for its inaugural season at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Based on an 18-game home schedule that could run from mid-March through October, season tickets range in price from $207 in the general admission “Supporters” area to $684 for a midfield reserved seat with a chair back.

Fans who have already purchased a $25 season-ticket deposit will get the first choice of where they would like to sit, in waves of priority based on when they made their deposit. That process will begin next week, according to Hearts of Pine President Kevin Scholl, and continue into November.

Currently over 3,800 fans have placed a season-ticket deposit, surpassing the former USL1 record of 3,770 set last year by Spokane. People interested in securing a season ticket are encouraged to place a deposit to join the priority line, Scholl said.

The 2025 schedule will be announced in December by the USL. Once the schedule is set, the Hearts intend to develop multi-game ticket plans. Single-game tickets will be based on availability and will go on sale in 2025.

Fitzpatrick Stadium has an estimated capacity of 6,000. There will be four sections of midfield/chairback seating, two on each side of the pitch. The seating plan has two sections of midfield bench seating on the I-295 side of the facility with a season-ticket price of $450, three sections of sideline bench seating for $324 per season, and six sections of general admission bench seating near for $216. The two Supporters sections will be closest to the Bissell Bros. beer garden. There are also plans for field-level premium seating. Those prices have not been announced.

