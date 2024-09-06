eft guard Sidy Sow, who has not practiced since injuring his ankle in New England’s preseason finale, officially was ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Along with center David Andrews, Sow was one of just two locked-in starters on the Patriots’ revolving offensive line this summer. With the second-year pro unavailable for Week 1, the start should go to Nick Leverett or Michael Jordan, who is on the practice squad. Leverett and Jordan both signed in March, with Jordan released during final roster cuts.

An additional three Patriots players were listed as questionable: offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen), running back Antonio Gibson (hip) and edge rusher Joshua Uche (foot). Lowe and Gibson were limited in Friday’s practice; Uche was a full participant.

Before practice, Coach Jerod Mayo said Lowe was making “encouraging” progress after suffering his injury midway through the preseason.

BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase’s ongoing contract feud has dominated headlines ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Patriots, and he’s now not the only Cincinnati wideout whose status for Week 1 is in doubt.

Tee Higgins missed the Bengals’ final Week 1 practice Friday after popping up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury. He’s officially listed as doubtful for Sunday, while Chase is questionable (not injury-related).

Higgins would be the No. 1 receiver on most teams. The 25-year-old has topped 900 receiving yards in three of his four pro seasons, averaging 63.5 yards per game and 14.3 yards per reception in his career.

The last time the Patriots and Bengals played late in the 2022 season, Higgins dominated, catching eight of his nine targets for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Chase’s Week 1 availability also has been uncertain after the three-time Pro Bowler missed most of training camp amid a contract dispute. Chase participated in practice in a limited capacity this week, and Patriots players and coaches said they’re preparing as if he will play Sunday.

Chase said Friday that he and the team still were “a little bit off” in contract negotiations but he believed a new deal was “within reach.” He called himself a “game-time decision” for Sunday and said he “would probably be limited” if he did play.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh listed QB Russell Wilson as “questionable” for Week 1 after the 35-year-old aggravated a calf injury in practice Thursday, potentially opening the door for Justin Fields to get the nod against the Falcons.

• Tight end Pat Freiermuth signed a five-year contract that runs through the 2028 season.

TITANS: Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision Sunday for Tennessee’s season opener in Chicago after returning to practice this week while recovering from a left knee injury he suffered July 31.

DOLPHINS: All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Miami agreed on a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension.

NFL Network first reported the deal that will pay Ramsey $24.1 million per season and make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

