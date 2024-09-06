Connelly Early allowed two hits in six scoreless innings Friday night and the Portland Sea Dogs remained in first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division with a 3-1 victory against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The teams play again Saturday and Sunday before the Sea Dogs return home for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to end the regular season. Portland holds a half-game lead over second-place Somerset, which tied the game in the ninth, then added a six-run 10th to win at Binghamton, 9-3.

Early struck out nine for Portland before Christopher Troye and Gabriel Jackson combined to allow two hits over the final three innings.

The Sea Dogs won it with a three-run fifth. Blaze Jordan doubled in one run, then later scored on a wild pitch before Mikey Romero lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

