BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox activated Trevor Story off the 60-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Story had been sidelined with a shoulder injury that required surgery after attempting to make a diving stop on a ball against Anaheim on April 5.

He was listed as Boston’s starting shortstop and scheduled to bat seventh in his first game since the season’s opening week. The 31-year-old batted .375 in four rehab games with Triple-A Worcester.

“Honestly, the baseball side of it is great. That’s awesome for us, but he’s ready to go,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said on Saturday. “Physically, we feel he’s in a good spot.”

The projected recovery time for Story’s injury is six months. Cora noted that conversations about Story potentially returning to Boston’s lineup before the end of the season took a more serious tenor shortly after the All-Star break.

“I remember that game in Anaheim (in April) and said ‘No chance. He’s not going to play,’ ” Cora said, “but I think going to California for his rehab, disconnecting from the day-in, day-out here helped him.”

A two-time All-Star during his time with Colorado, Story is in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract he signed with Boston before the 2022 season. This season, he was hitting .226 with four RBI in eight games before the injury. He is a .265 career hitter with 177 homers and 534 RBI over nine major league seasons.

To make room for Story on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned INF Mickey Gaspar to Triple A.

METS: Jeff McNeil fractured his right wrist when hit by a pitch and will miss the rest of the regular season.

McNeil was struck on a protective guard covering the wrist by a 74.3 mph curveball from Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson during the fifth inning of the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning win on Friday night. McNeil played second base in the sixth but the wrist swelled, he had difficulty taking swings in the batting cage and Harrison Bader pinch hit for him in the bottom half.

An MRI Saturday revealed a small fracture.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 2, CUBS 0: Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes combined on a four-hitter, and New York clinched its 32nd straight winning season by blanking the Cubs in Chicago.

Schmidt pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his first big league game since May 26. Cortes (9-10) closed it out in his first relief appearance since 2021.

Schmidt had been sidelined by a right lat strain. He threw 75 pitches, 44 for strikes.

New York posted its second straight shutout to secure its first series win since it took two of three against Colorado from Aug. 23-25. The 32 straight seasons with a winning record is the second-longest such period in major league history, trailing a run of 39 consecutive seasons for the Yankees from 1926-64.

New York (82-60) was a half-game back of AL East-leading Baltimore heading into Saturday’s action.

