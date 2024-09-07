I have concerns about James Leslie’s Sept. 3 suggestion for a “Bozo” write-in campaign (“Letter: Send in the clown“) to save the Republican Party from MAGA.

What if Bozo wins? There is a chance that Bozo may be no better at governing than Trump. A safer course could be to vote for Harris/Walz.

Jack Glatter
Cumberland Center

