We are delighted to support Teresa Pierce’s reelection as our state senator. While in the Maine House, Teresa served as House chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which crafts our state budget. During the last two years as our senator, Teresa has worked on multiple fronts, including chairing the Joint Select Committee on Housing, which championed successful legislation to tackle the statewide problem of insufficient affordable and workforce housing. She has also focused heavily on workforce development, including targeted investment in public K-12 education and bonding to support research, development and commercialization for Maine companies.

We feel fortunate to have Teresa as our state senator and encourage others to support her.

Susannah Swihart and Karl Turner

Cumberland

