Oh no, you’re going with Fox N … oh, wait! No! I see, it’s Carolyn Fox (“Maine Trust for Local News hires new executive editor,” Sept. 3). Great resume, terrific experience. We wish her the best.
I have been reading your print edition for years – since I moved to Maine in 1975. I even read the Evening Express. I grew up reading a daily paper that cost a nickel – 35 cents a week. Every day my grandfather brought home and read the New York Daily News, my father read the Journal American and mom read the New York Herald Tribune. I have digital subscriptions to The New York Times, the Washington Post and, because I am retired military, Stars and Stripes.
I know times are rough for today’s newspapers and journalists. Change is always tough but as long as you keep printing a newspaper, I’ll keep buying it.
Good luck to Ms. Fox in her new job.
Chris Queally
Scarborough
