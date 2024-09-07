The Green Bay Packers wasted a golden opportunity to start their season on a winning note with Jordan Love running their offense.

Now they await word on whether they’ll be missing their franchise quarterback for a significant length of time.

Love was helped off the field with an apparent injury to some portion of his left leg in the closing seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Brazil. The Packers didn’t have any immediate word on the severity of Love’s apparent injury.

“Obviously you don’t want to see the leader of your team get hurt,” running back Josh Jacobs said after the game.

Love, 25, was playing his first regular-season game since signing a four-year, $220 million contract extension this summer. The Packers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations largely because of the emergence of Love, who led the NFL’s youngest team to a surprising playoff berth last season as a first-year starter.

They can’t afford a serious injury to Love because they don’t have an experienced backup.

Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round draft pick out of Liberty, is the only other quarterback on the Packers’ 53-man roster. He generally has been considered a much more polished runner than passer. Willis has made three career starts – all in his rookie year – and didn’t throw for 100 yards in any of them.

Also, Willis just joined the Packers less than two weeks ago when they acquired him from the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick. So he might not have developed much of a rhythm with this offense.

Another possibility is 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford. The Packers cut Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt after acquiring Willis, but they later brought Clifford back on the practice squad.

JETS: Linebacker Haason Reddick won’t play in the New York’s season-opening game Monday night at San Francisco while he remains in a contract dispute with the team.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged “that would be fair” to rule out Reddick, who has not been at the team’s facility since the Jets’ trade for him from Philadelphia became official on April 1.

The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, seeking a contract extension, has requested a trade from New York – something General Manager Joe Douglas has said the team won’t honor.

COMMANDERS: Washington put Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, ensuring the veteran quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Coach Dan Quinn said Mariota strained a pectoral muscle. The 30-year-old Mariota missed practice this week and was listed with a chest injury.

Journeyman Jeff Driskel is expected to back up Jayden Daniels in the season opener Sunday at Tampa Bay. The Commanders signed former Notre Dame and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman off their practice squad and elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and linebacker Nick Bellore to the active roster for their game against the Buccaneers.

