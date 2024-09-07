Belle Kalil, a freshman, recorded four goal in her first varsity game as Kennebunk opened its girls’ soccer season Saturday with a 6-0 win at Biddeford.

Ilina Auriemma chipped in with a goal and an assist, Kendall Therrien also scored, and Cammie Kennan had two assists. Teagan Hanson and Kate Orendorf shared goaltending duties for the Rams.

Biddeford’s Gabby Smith stopped 12 shots.

WESTBROOK 5, MASSABESIC 1: Kylie Young scored twice and set up a third goal, leading the Blue Blazes past the Mustangs in Waterboro.

Ida Huntley added a goal and an assist, and Sarah Keef and Carolee Smarc also scored.

WELLS 6, LAKE REGION 1: Caitlin Shiels paced the Warriors (2-0) with three goals in a win over the Lakers (0-2) at Wells.

Caitlin Rooney contributed a goal and an assist, and Eloise Ouellette and Kendall Maxon also scored. Hailey Marshall was credited with two assists.

BOYS’ SOCCER

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, POLAND 0: The Raiders (2-0) got a goal apiece from Tucker Barnaby, Allesandro Giorgilli, Artur Jaeger, Andrew DiMolfetta and Pepe Pardo as they cruised past the Knights (0-2) in Fryeburg.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Jaelyn Meader, Violet Westburg and Allie Sweetser scored in a six-minute span in the second quarter as the visiting Navigators won a season opener.

Elizabeth Brown rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Portland/Deering goalie Emma Walsh made 21 saves.

SANFORD 6, MARSHWOOD 1: Ella Tederous tallied three goals, Olivia Kezar added two, and the Spartans handled the Hawks in Sanford.

Audrey Payeur finished with a goal and two assists, while Sanford goalie Megan Sheppard stopped six shots.

Hazel Stout scored and Makayle Coy made 16 saves for Marshwood.

FOOTBALL

HERMON 14, MEDOMAK VALLEY 8: First-quarter touchdowns by Max Hopkins and Bruce Coultier were enough for the Hawks in a season-opening win over the Panthers in Waldoboro.

Hopkins opened the scoring with a 61-yard run, and a 2-point conversion pass made it 8-0.

Hermon quarterback Ethan Curtis then connected with Coultier for a 12-yard TD pass just before the first quarter ended.

Medomak’s lone touchdown – a 19-yard pass from Wyatt Simmons to Gabe Lash – came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half.

