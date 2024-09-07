Max Ferguson hit a three-run homer in the second inning, sparking the Portland Sea Dogs to a 7-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a game called in the seventh inning because of rain Saturday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Mikey Romero and Elih Marrero also homered for the Sea Dogs, who maintained their half-game lead over Somerset in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division.

