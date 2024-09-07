BASKETBALL

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Murray helped lead the Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA title in 2023, making a remarkable return from a torn ACL that sidelined him for all of the 2021-22 season.

That was followed by an injury-filled regular season and truncated playoff run this past season, which preceded a disappointing performance by the Canadians in the Paris Olympics, where he often came off the bench.

The franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, Murray averaged a career-best 21.2 points and 6.5 assists last season.

SOCCER

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: In its first game since the departure of Gareth Southgate as manager, England won 2-0 at Ireland on first-half goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

n Germany had five goal scorers in a 5-0 rout against Hungary in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Niclas Füllkrug struck in the first half before Germany went on a scoring spree after the break, with goals from Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kai Havertz.

PARALYMPICS

PARIS GAMES: France defeated Argentina 3-2 on penalties under the lights of the Eiffel Tower for the gold medal in blind soccer.

Frederic Villeroux scored the decisive penalty kick after the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

France is the first team other than Brazil to win blind soccer at a Paralympics. Brazil had won all five previous golds since the sport was introduced at the 2004 Athens Games.

n Jake Williams scored 26 points as the U.S. men won the wheelchair basketball gold by beating Britain, 73-69.

n The U.S. sitting women’s volleyball team made it three golds straight by defeating China, 3-1.

