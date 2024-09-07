James Wheeler IV rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard score in overtime that gave Coast Guard a 30-24 win over the University of New England in a football season opener Saturday at New London, Connecticut.

UNE kicker Jack Niland tied the game by hitting a 23-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining, but he missed a potential game winner from 35 yards with :02 left.

The Nor’easters led 14-7 at halftime after an 8-yard TD pass from Chris Lang to AJ DiFilio late in the first quarter and a 2-yard scoring run by Damien Jones late in the second.

Jones also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lang in the fourth.

HUSSON 56, FRAMINGHAM STATE 14: Jed Lober rushed for 135 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles routed the Rams in Bangor.

Max Clark completed 10 of 16 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns – 8 yards to Jacob Lenz and 23 yards to Cam Holmes. Lober scored on runs of 4, 23 and 32 yards in the first quarter, then added TD runs of 15 and 3 yards in the third.

Advertisement

HARTWICK 62, MAINE MARITIME 6: The host Mariners grabbed an early lead in their return to NCAA Division III football after a four-year absence, but Hartwick scored the final 62 points to win a season-opener in Castine.

MMA’s only touchdown as a 10-yard pass from Dylan Abbott to Auston Harris midway through the first quarter.

Abbott completed 15 of 30 passes for 136 yards and was intercepted four times.

(1) GEORGIA 48, TENNESSEE TECH 3: Carson Beck tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a little more than a half and the Bulldogs (2-0) romped to a victory against the outmanned Golden Eagles (0-2) in Athens, Georgia.

With a brief respite in their daunting schedule, the Bulldogs (2-0) breezed past an FCS school that received $550,000 to make the trip to Athens for what amounted to little more than a glorified scrimmage.

Beck completed 18 of 25 passes for 242 yards before calling it a day less than three minutes into the second half. He had scoring throws of 22 yards to Dillon Bell, 6 yards to Colbie Young, 10 yards to Dominic Lovett, 50 yards to Arian Smith and 37 yards to Lawson Luckie.

Advertisement

(3) TEXAS 31, (10) MICHIGAN 12: Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and the Longhorns (2-0) beat the Wolverines (1-1) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Longhorns moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground against the defending national champions, whose turnover-prone offense failed to throw or run the ball effectively.

The Wolverines had three streaks snapped in the first regular-season matchup of the traditional college football powerhouses.

Michigan had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular-season games, 23 straight home games and a national-best 16 games in a row since losing to TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

(8) PENN STATE 34, BOWLING GREEN 27: Drew Allar threw for two touchdowns and ran for another TD, and Penn State’s defense clamped down after a rough first half to push the No. 8 Nittany Lions (2-0) past the Falcons (1-1) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Nick Singleton scored twice, Omari Evans caught a touchdown pass and Sander Sahaydak kicked two field goals for the Nittany Lions who trailed at halftime after their worst defensive start in years.

Copy the Story Link