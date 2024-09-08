A 4-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in a North Berwick driveway Thursday, officials said.

North Berwick Police Chief Stephen Peasley said in a news release that the child was hit around 4:45 p.m. in the driveway of 74 Buffam Road.

Officers brought the child to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where she died of her injuries.

In the release, Peasley said the incident was still under investigation, but police did not believe the collision was caused by impairment or other motor vehicle violations.

Reached by phone Sunday evening, Sgt. Robert Kearns said more details were expected to be released Monday.

