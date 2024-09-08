FICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

2. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

3. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday Books)

4. “The God of The Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

5. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday Books)

7. “The Cliffs,” by Courtney J. Sullivan (Knopf)

8. “All the Colors of the Dark,” by Christopher Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Spirit Crossing,” by William Kent Kreuger (Atria)

10. “The Moorings of Mackerel Sky,” by MZ (Hyperion)

Paperback

1. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

2. “The Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

3. “Three,” by Valerie Perrin (Europa)

4. “Where the Forest Meets the River,” by Shannon Browning (Europa)

5. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “The Housemaid,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

8. “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “The Housemaid is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

10. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

HARDCOVER

Nonfiction

1. “On the Edge,” by Nate Silver (Penguin Press)

2. “Love Triangle,” by Matt Parker (Penguin)

3. “On Call,” by Anthony Fauci (Penguin)

4. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “A Walk in the Park,” by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner)

6.”An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Light Eaters,” by Zoe Schlanger (Harper)

8. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. “Autocracy, Inc.,” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)

10. “The Art of Power,” by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)

Paperback

1. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage)

2. “They Called Us Exceptional,” by Prachi Gupta (Crown)

3. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2025 Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

6. “Sacred Nature,” by Karen Armstrong (Knopf Doubleday)

7. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

8. “The Truths We Hold,” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

9. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

10. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

