Blaze Jordan was 2 for 4 with four RBI and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four with an 8-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Portland has a one-game lead over Somerset in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division before Somerset’s game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies later Sunday night. The Sea Dogs end the regular season with a six-game series at Hadlock Field against the Rumble Ponies, starting Tuesday.
The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half on a two-run double by Nathan Hickey and a two-run single by Jordan. Yohendrick Pinango hit a three-run home run in the second and an RBI groundout in the third for New Hampshire to tie it.
Hickey scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh to give Portland the lead back. In the eighth the Sea Dogs pushed the lead to four on a solo home run by Mickey Romero and a two-run single by Jordan.
