• Historic home in one of the city’s greenest neighborhoods, with show-stopping gardens, greenhouse and year-round sunroom

• Well-appointed kitchen includes large butler’s pantry with second dishwasher; hidden built-ins throughout home

• Systems include central air with an efficient hybrid gas/heat pump system; recent upgrades include a new roof and exterior paint

This historic 1920s hilltop home was built on what was historically part of the Longfellow family estate. The thoughtful orientation of the house maximizes privacy and southern light. A gracious formal foyer with grand stair flows smoothly between the formal living, den and dining room spaces. The superb first floor layout eliminates the need for hallways—each room opens to the next, allowing light and family to move throughout the spaces easily.

A year-round sunroom with NanaWall door that fully folds back to open to the entry patio welcomes in the outdoors during the summer and is a snow globe wonder in the winter. The kitchen is well appointed with win-dows overlooking the stunning garden and grounds. It has an abutting butler’s pantry complete with a second dishwasher and maximized storage. The gracious stairway leads to a spacious primary suite with five-fixture bathroom and gas fireplace. Hidden-door built-ins line the hallway as you make your way to the next two bedrooms that share access to a hall bathroom with restored jade glass vintage tiles. The final two bedrooms and abutting Jack-and-Jill bathroom enjoy custom wallpaper and window treatments.

The home has central air with an efficient hybrid gas/heat pump system throughout. Other recent upgrades include a new roof and exterior paint. The attached garage and mudroom make coming and going easy in all seasons. The gardens, designed by a world-renowned horticulturist, are the real showstoppers, producing stunning texture and color, visible from all parts of the home, from early spring through the fall. The inspiring greenhouse is complete with heat and electricity. You will not see a garden in Portland that rivals it—truly transporting.

Deering Highlands is a hidden treasure, a short distance to amazing amenities including restaurants, bakeries and shops. You could even walk to a concert at Thompson’s Point. This property is truly one-of-a-kind.

20 Highland Street is listed by Ali Malone with Waypoint Brokers Collective. Contact Ali at 207-232-8214; ali@waypointbrokers.com.

Copy the Story Link