MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Miami Dolphins rallied past the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 on Sunday to win their fourth straight season opener.

Fresh off a big offseason payday, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and a touchdown and led Miami on an 8-play, 31-yard drive over the final 2:09.

Tyreek Hill started the comeback with 80-yard touchdown catch that sparked Miami’s sluggish offense in the third quarter and got the Dolphins within 17-14. After the score, Hill placed his hands behind his back as if to simulate being handcuffed, hours after he was placed facedown and handcuffed on a street by Miami-Dade Police officers after being stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill finished with seven catches for 130 yards. Devon Achane seven catches for 75 yards and ran for 25 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Sanders tied the game with a 36-yard field goal with 4:22 left, and the Dolphins’ defense stepped up from there, sacking Trevor Lawrence on consecutive plays to set up Tagovailoa for the winning drive.

BILLS 34, CARDINALS 28: Josh Allen had three of his four touchdowns in the second half and Buffalo overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Arizona in Orchard Park, New York.

Greg Rousseau had a career-best three sacks, including one that forced a fumble. The defense preserved the Bills’ win when Damar Hamlin and Ja’Marcus Ingram broke up Kyler Murray’s pass attempt to Greg Dortch near the goal line on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo’s 29 with 26 seconds remaining.

NOTES

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland.

The star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract, the first in NFL history to average $60 million per season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The runner-up in NFL MVP voting was entering the final year of a $160 million, four-year contract that was a franchise record before this deal. It includes $231 million guaranteed, the person said, $1 million more than the record fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns two years ago.

