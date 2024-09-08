Throughout my time working with Merrymeeting Gleaners, I have learned and gained so much. I’ve learned about farming, relationship building, networking, teamwork, how to deadlift, recipes, how to identify so many strange vegetables, and alternative ways to decrease food waste. I’ve improved my knife skills in the kitchen, realized the importance of having a purpose, and discovered how food can bring so many people together. I have received words of wisdom from retired teachers, nurses, nurse practitioners, professors, doctors, farmers, marketers, veterans, etc.

As someone who aspires to work in medicine, I’ve learned so much about public healthcare working with MCHPP. I’ve come to understand that to make healthcare equitable and accessible, community organizing is very essential. I observed how grateful and appreciative recipients feel when I’ve delivered food and how fulfilled volunteers feel when they harvest food on farms, process vegetables in the kitchen, or travel to bring food to people because they feel a sense of purpose and genuinely experience joy helping others.

Everyone I’ve met has been so friendly and inviting. As someone who is more reserved, I feel like my social skills have improved based on the many new connections I’ve made. I looked forward to shifts in the food bank because I would get to converse with individuals I bonded with and noticed myself becoming more outspoken and less shy.

I realize how much of a privilege it is to connect with other people. Social engagement, having access to people who you can connect with and share a bond with is also integral to wellness and longevity of life because it helps reduce and cope with feelings of loneliness, trauma, and depression and also increase confidence and boost happiness.

Before I discovered Merrymeeting Gleaners, I didn’t understand what gleaning was. One of my favorite experiences working with Merrymeeting Gleaners was the mornings I spent on farms. We would start our mornings early on the farm to beat the heat. There was a sense of calmness because it was cool and quiet which was very stress-relieving.

While harvesting vegetables, I would stretch my body and engage almost every muscle. This summer, I surprised myself many times when I would lift heavy crates and challenge my body to see how low and long I could squat while pulling beets or carrots out of the ground. Not only have I become stronger by being active but I’ve also learned how important it is to respect your body, not overwork yourself physically and ask for help when needed. Being able to move your body and exercise is crucial; whether it be through walking, packaging food, squatting to harvest spinach, or moving dirty dishes from the table to the dishwasher, being active is key to increasing wellness.

Until recently, I didn’t truly contemplate how having access to quality food, the ability/ space to be active, and a social network heavily impact our mental and physical health. I think healthcare can look much different and positive. Access to quality hospital care is important but so is quality vegetables and having a park in your neighborhood to exercise. In the future, I hope to make great contributions to healthcare and improve the care people receive after everything I’ve learned during my time here.

Thank you David for being supportive and the opportunity to work with you as your fellow this summer. You’ve supported my growth this summer and motivated me because of your care and dedication to ensuring people receive the best quality produce and your mission to increase the accessibility of nutritious food to people in need.

Nasra Abdirahman is a Bowdoin College fellow with Merrymeeting Gleaners. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Copy the Story Link