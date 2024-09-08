Moxie Mountain rises to a lofty 2,933 feet in the geographic center of Caratunk, 5 miles east of the Kennebec River. The mountain is often confused with Moxie Bald Mountain, which lies 8 miles to the northeast along the route of the Appalachian Trail. The huge open ledges on the south face of Moxie Mountain several hundred feet below the summit feature stunning panoramic views and provide a glimpse into the peak’s interesting geology.

Hikers can reach Moxie Mountain from two points. From the west at Route 201, it’s 6 miles into the trailhead via Carney Brook Road. From the east at Route 16 on the Moscow-Mayfield Township line, follow J.W. Pinkerton, Deadwater and Heald Pond roads for 8 miles. Both approaches are gravel roads through Weyerhaeuser timberlands. Drive carefully and yield to logging trucks. A high-clearance vehicle is probably a good idea.

The West Trail and the South Trail meet at the 2,600-foot level at 1.2 miles from their respective trailheads. Just 0.2 miles west of this junction via the West Trail, a short side path leads to an enormous wide-open sand and gravel shelf. Here, atop the mountain’s south-facing cliffs, the grand 270-degree panorama takes in Number Five and Snow mountains, the Bigelow Range, the Crockers, Mount Redington, Sugarloaf, Mount Abraham, Jackson Mountain and many others.

This is a place you’ll want to spend some quality time, for sure, drinking in the big view and exploring hither and yon among the unusual rock formations. According to the report, “Geology of the Moxie Pluton in the Moosehead Lake-Jo-Mary Mountain Area, Piscataquis County, Maine” (U.S. Dept. of Interior, 1972), Moxie Mountain is part of the Moxie Pluton, a large mafic intrusion that extends 50 miles from Moxie Mountain northeast to Jo-Mary Mountain.

A pluton is a mass of igneous rock that has solidified below the Earth’s surface. Mafic rocks and minerals are of volcanic origin, dark-colored and rich in iron and magnesium. In the region of the Moxie Pluton, the major rock types are troctolite, norite and, to a lesser degree, gabbro. Armed with these basic facts, you can geek out on geology as you poke about and look around this wild and beautiful, moonscape-like spot.

When you’re ready to move on, head for the junction of the two trails and then continue the climb on the South Trail. Reach the summit of Moxie Mountain after another 0.3 miles and 300 feet of elevation gain. A solar array, USGS marker and helipad adorn the top, the latter offering a terrific look north to Moxie Pond, Moxie Bald, Big Moose, Big Spencer, Baker and White Cap mountains, along with the majestic Katahdin and a few of its neighbors.

There’s plenty more to see and do in this part of the upper Kennebec River valley. You could, in fact, spend a few days and make it an all-Moxie adventure. Moxie Bald Mountain and its North Peak offer some of the finest mountaintop views in the state; the Appalachian Trail connects both for a roughly 12-mile out-and-back hike from the south end of Moxie Pond. You can also hike a mile into Moxie Falls. At 90 feet, it’s one of Maine’s highest and most spectacular waterfalls.

Put your canoe or kayak in at the public boat launch at the north end of Moxie Pond to explore this 2,370-acre, 8-mile-long scenic beauty rich with wildlife, landlocked salmon and brook trout. Mosquito and Pleasant Pond mountains overlook the pond, and both have great hiking trails leading to open summits and excellent views. There is a string of camps along the narrow Troutdale Road, where the Mosquito, Pleasant Pond and Moxie Bald trailheads are located, so please drive slowly. If the small parking areas are full, do come back another time.

A great base camp for your Moxie fun and games is Lake Moxie Camps, part of Moxie Outdoor Adventures, right on the shore of the pretty pond. A historic lodge and cabins in the old Maine sporting camp tradition, platform tents and lakefront campsites make for a really fine place to relax, refresh and rest up. You might even consider booking a wet and wild whitewater rafting trip on the world-class Kennebec or Dead rivers.

Bonus points: Go all in on the Moxie theme by packing a can of Moxie soda – a time-honored Maine classic – on your hikes.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is the author of Beer Hiking New England, AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast, and the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook and on Instagram @careykish.

