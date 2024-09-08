In 1987’s “Wall Street,” Michael Douglas’ character proclaims: “Greed is good!” It was equated to aggressive, unfettered capitalism. The sure path to success, wealth and power. Michael had great hair. Like Tom Hanks’ luxurious locks in “The Da Vinci Code.” Indeed, “Hair is good!” But I digress.

I believe there’s a fine line between capitalism and cannibalism. I’m a capitalist. I’ve not breached the billionaire barrier quite yet – but I can look back on a long career of work I can be proud of. Work and purpose – blessings that still get me out of bed in the morning at my age. Retire? Pfft!

We’ll stand at a crossroads in November. One path leads toward bolstering and restoration of the middle class. Proposed opportunities and benefits for all. Perhaps universal health care. There’s frequent mention of “we” and “us” within the messaging. The messenger is a woman of color, conviction and confidence.

The other path leads toward benefiting the well-off and well-fed. The “We got ours – the rest are on their own” crowd. Their messenger epitomizes ego, greed, glitter and glamour. The Preening Prince of Pretense. But alas, the prince has no clothes, no credibility or scruples.

Gumption, not greed, made America great. Ingenuity, innovation and grit are the backbone of our globally admired well-being and greatness. But are we as content as we once were? Perhaps not. Let’s choose the right path to the ebullient, equitable future and happiness we all seek and deserve.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

