Motorcycles were heard rumbling down Main Street in Lisbon Falls last weekend to honor the memory of lives lost during the tragic events of 9/11.

The motorcycle clubs that turned out in remembrance Saturday, Sept. 7, included Fire & Iron, American Infidels, StrayCat Society, Riding with Soldiers, Patriot Riders of America and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club. The Tribute To Our Fallen remembrance honors fire service members, first responders and military personnel who lost their lives during and since Sept. 11, 2001.

“I can’t believe this isn’t a national holiday; so many 9/11s go by each year, and nothing is going on,” said Cara Malone, co-founder of the nonprofit 911 Never Forget.

The ride covered roughly 80 miles, including a stop at the Maine Firefighters Memorial in Augusta to lay flowers. Phil McGregor, Riding Soldiers president, said laying out the roses at the Maine Firefighters Memorial signifies gratitude for their sacrifices during and after 9/11.

“The whole goal is to bring the community together and just show a little bit of gratefulness and gratitude for what went down on 9/11 and what people still do every day,” Malone said.

The 9/11 attacks in New York City claimed the lives of 2,753 people, including 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement personnel. Fifty-five military personnel were killed when a third aircraft hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Around 40 passengers who fought against their attackers lost their lives on United 93 when it crashed in Pennsylvania. The event also commemorated the estimated 400,000 first responders who have suffered and died from 9/11-related illnesses and cancers.

“I accidentally stumbled upon the Pentagon’s destroyed site shortly after the tragedy when I was a lot younger,” Malone said. “Everybody there was in tears, and it was dead silence.”

She accidentally went into a tapped-off area where a SWAT team moved her away from the site, but curious to find out what happened, Malone came back the next day and will never forget how moved she was when she saw the destruction of the Pentagon through the smoke and all the shrines people had left leading up to the site.

Malone always wanted to do something to keep the remembrance of 9/11 going but was unsure how until she met her husband, Dave Malone, the former fire chief in Pownal, who would become a co-founder of 911 Never Forget. After they met, Dave got Cara into riding motorcycles and the riding club Fire & Iron, and they talked more about Cara’s vision to hold a 9/11 tribute event.

Dave Malone was a member of the Pownal Fire Department for 21 years, and after he left, 911 Never Forget was his way of giving back to the community he loved so much.

“We are trying to educate youth along the way because, unfortunately, there’s not a lot of exposure to what people do in real life for the fire service,” Cara Malone said.

Local fire chiefs spoke during a stop at Lisbon Falls’ Railroad Restaurant and Pub, and a slideshow displayed lists of the Fire & Iron members lost and the names of the people who lost their lives during 9/11.

“The fire department is a huge brotherhood to begin with, and then you add the motorcycle aspect to it,” Dave Malone said. “To have that brotherhood to be able to talk about it [and] be able to take care of PTSD issues, which is huge within the fire department, first responders and military.”

