KENNEBUNK – Rachel A. (Folland) Auger, 84, passed away peacefully after last goodbyes from family and friends at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Portland, to Pauline (West) Folland and William Henry Folland, Rachel was the oldest of four children. On what would have been her 85th birthday on Sept. 5, 2024, she and her beloved husband Roger would have celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Rachel was a proud graduate of Stevens High School, Class of 1957. She was known for her graciousness and infectious laughter, with many friends among both upperclassmen and underclassmen. Rachel was very active in planning class reunions, earning her the reputation as the “go-to girl.” She never missed a class reunion.

Active members of the Rumford community, Rachel and Roger raised two children and owned and operated the Hotel Rumford, Silvertone Restaurant, and Island Realty. After retiring, Rachel and Roger moved to Kennebunk to be closer to their adult children and their families. Following Roger’s passing in 2019, Rachel remained in Kennebunk, cherishing the special bonds created with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rachel enjoyed her daily walks on the beaches, particularly around Kennebunk’s Roger’s Pond. She loved traveling to Camden with new friends and shared many shopping trips to Talbots with her sister Amelia.

Rachel never lost contact with her friends and roots in Rumford, and enjoyed her frequent return visits there.

Rachel’s greatest love was her family. She leaves behind her two children and their spouses, John and Kellie Auger of Kennebunk, and Jennifer and Jon Mazzaro of Old Orchard Beach. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charles S. Mollica, Jr. and his wife Randi, of Lincoln, Peter G. Mazzaro, of Old Orchard Beach, Jacob Auger, of Kennebunk, and Parker Auger and his wife Victoria, of Sanford; as well as her great-grandchildren, Jonah, Audie, and Finn. She is also survived by her younger brother, William and his wife Jane of Old Lyme, Conn.

Rachel was predeceased by her younger sister, Amelia and younger brother, Bobby.

Rachel’s family gives special thanks to the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, where she received the comfort and compassion she deserved during her brief stay.

Funeral services will take place on Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at Saint John’s Church, Rumford. Burial will follow immediately afterward. To share fond memories and offer online condolences for the Auger family, please visit http://www.thibaultremembrancecenter.com

Arrangements are under the care of the Thibault Remembrance Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276, 207-364-4366.

