Curry, Robert Roy 80, of Kennebunkport, Sept. 4, at home. Visit 4-6 p.m., Celebration of life 6 p.m., Sept. 18, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk
Curry, Robert Roy 80, of Kennebunkport, Sept. 4, at home. Visit 4-6 p.m., Celebration of life 6 p.m., Sept. 18, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk
