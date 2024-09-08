KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Wacha pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Garrett Hampson and Salvador Perez drove in runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Sunday to complete a series sweep of their closest pursuers in the AL wild-card race.

Wacha (12-7) struck out seven while allowing just one walk is 100th career win. He got plenty of help from his defense, which turned two double plays and threw out a runner trying to score from first base in the first inning.

Kris Bubic handled the eighth for Kansas City before Lucas Erceg worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 11th save.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks before he was pulled with one out in the fifth inning. The Twins bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way, though it didn’t matter with their offense getting shut out.

The Royals moved 2 1/2 games ahead of AL Central-rival Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 0: Zack Littell and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run homer and Tampa Bay Rays won in Baltimore.

Littell and Corbin Burnes were locked in a scoreless duel until the sixth inning, when DeLuca followed a leadoff walk with his sixth home run in 289 at-bats this season, a drive to left on a 1-1 pitch.

That was enough to outdo a struggling Baltimore offense that scored only three runs in the three-game series.

CUBS 2, YANKEES 1: Jameson Taillon allowed only one run in six innings and Chicago beat New York to avoid a series sweep at Wrigley Field.

Taillon (10-8) struck out six against his former team. He gave up Anthony Volpe’s second-inning, RBI sacrifice fly and allowed six hits.

New York remained a half-game ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AL East.

DODGERS 4, GUARDIANS 0: Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, Jack Flaherty pitched another gem and Los Angeles beat Cleveland in record-tying heat at Dodger Stadium.

With the first-pitch temperature of 103 degrees matching the hottest in Dodger Stadium history, Ohtani hit a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line off Tanner Bisbie in the fifth inning that was reviewed to see if it was fair.

Ohtani also hit 46 home runs in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels in his unanimous AL MVP season. The Japanese star has 46 stolen bases in a bid to become the first major league player with a 50-50 season.

REDS 3, METS 1: Santiago Espinal hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the ninth inning to lift visiting Cincinnati to a victory and snap New York’s nine-game winning streak.

NOTES

RANGERS: Multi-Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are prepared to rejoin the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation after completing rehab assignments, Manager Bruce Bochy said.

“He’s ready to start here,” Bochy said of two-time winner deGrom. “Same with Max. Both had great outings, terrific outings.”

Bochy said the staff is still discussing specific dates for deGrom and Scherzer with the possibility that deGrom could pitch Friday in the second of four games at Seattle.

