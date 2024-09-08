My wife, Nancy, and I were recently part of a large group of Mainers who spent several days camping at Herring Cove Provincial Park on Campobello Island in New Brunswick. For most of us, sea kayaking the rugged island coastline was our primary focus. However, Roosevelt Campobello International Park offers a variety of biking and hiking trails. Since foggy weather was an impediment to safe kayaking much of the time, we spent a lot of our visit exploring the park trails.

On our first full day on the island, dense fog limited choices to either riding or hiking the RCIP trails. A sizeable group decided to bike from a trailhead on Route 774 near the International Bridge.

Much of the biking consists of an extensive network of gravel roads that also permit slow motorized traffic. Several trails that prohibit vehicles connect with the gravel roads and some are excellent single and double tracks. We used mountain or hybrid bikes.

Our tour began by riding east on the hard-packed gravel Cranberry Point Road. Immediately after starting, we passed an unnamed trail on the left where motorized traffic is banned. That 1-mile route connects with Glenseveren Road, providing the opportunity for a loop trip.

Cranberry Point Road ends at a junction with Fox Hill Drive, where a right turn leads to scenic Cranberry Point. On a clear day, this location provides excellent views of the nearby town of Lubec. Impressive West Quoddy Head can usually be seen in the distance across Lubec Channel but not on this foggy morning. Visibility was limited to a couple of hundred feet. Single track trails begin at the end of the point and wind into a boggy area. We elected to forego them.

After leaving Cranberry Point, we cycled east on Fox Hill Drive, another gravel road. The drive lives up to its name rolling through hilly terrain. We continued to a junction with Glenseveren and Liberty Point roads.

Liberty Point is one of most scenic locations on the spectacular Campobello coastline. The route to the southeastern end of the island includes several scenic overlooks. In short, if a rider has the time, this is a must-do ride.

We traveled south on the gravel Liberty Point Road. Cyclists are more likely to encounter vehicles on this sector of road than others because the point is also popular with sightseers. We soon passed Con Robinson Point Road on the left. Unfortunately, passage to the impressive peninsula was closed. Undeterred, we progressed to Raccoon Beach. This time, we weren’t disappointed. The fog had moved offshore and we enjoyed a marvelous view of the extensive beach.

The road narrowed as we advanced farther south to a spur that descends to Lower Duck Pond, another must-see viewpoint. The short, rocky jaunt drops steeply to a parking area and observation deck. Alas, thick fog precluded any views.

Returning to Liberty Point Road, we completed the journey to the promontory. A huge boulder called Sugarloaf Rock marks the extreme terminus of the point. The rock and nearby cliffs were enveloped in fog. Several visitors were exploring the unique area.

After returning to the Lower Duck Pond spur, we followed an entertaining, narrow, twisting double-track through a wooded area to Raccoon Beach. From there, we rode Liberty Point Road to Glenseveren Road. Wide and bumpy Glenseveren Road is the least enjoyable of the roads and trails we experienced.

Following a stop to hike a nature boardwalk that ends at a towering lookout platform, we continued west until almost reaching the Roosevelt Cottage on Route 774, an alternative trailhead for a ride. Instead, we turned left onto the unnamed connector trail and returned to the beginning. Despite the fog, this was a very stimulating cycling adventure.

During the following days, we had the good fortune to complete two exceptional sea kayak trips. Otherwise, we were back biking and hiking the RCIP trails. Hikes that were popular with our group were treks along the shore from Liberty Point and another that leaves the Roosevelt Cottage parking lot and leads to majestic Friar’s Head.

On our final day, I had the good fortune to ride the trail system in sunny weather. The overlooks were stunning.

My book, "Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine," describes some of the best sea kayaking, biking and hiking in Maine.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham.

