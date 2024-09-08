It’s difficult to imagine a better setting for a marine education fundraiser than a wraparound deck over Portland Harbor’s working waterfront.

Thankfully, nonprofit Saltwater Classroom is a tenant at New England Ocean Cluster, a workspace on Commercial Street for ocean-minded companies and collaborators driving sustainable change.

The Cluster is commonly referred to as “The Hus” – loosely translated from Norwegian as “The House.” There, Saltwater Classroom hosted a fundraising open house – or “open hus” – on Aug. 15 with a bounty of local food, drink and marine-oriented auction and raffle items.

“We’re a nonprofit focused on a new wave of ocean education,” said founder and executive director Alexandra “Lexi” Doudera. “We see an opportunity for a global community of learners, young and old, connected by a passion for oceans, a commitment to their stewardship and a desire to keep learning.”

Doudera, a Camden native, graduated from Northeastern University in 2017 with degrees in marine biology and environmental policy. She was studying abroad in Chile, researching urban coastal sustainability and volunteering in a fifth-grade classroom, when she says her eyes were opened to the power of environmental education as a way to systematically change how people view, value and treat the oceans.

Back at Northeastern, Doudera developed the Saltwater Classroom’s curriculum, business plan and rationale as her senior thesis. Half a year later, she launched programs.

“About five years ago, we joined forces to create a summer program at Waynflete that just took off,” said board member Tessa Anable. “Since then, I have watched Saltwater Classroom grow into a remarkably successful nonprofit with a viable and sustainable path to making ocean science accessible to our next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. The idea is that education leads to enthusiasm and passion and, eventually, policy-making and stewardship.”

More than 450 Maine students have participated in a weeklong ocean education workshop with Saltwater Classroom through a school, after-school program or summer program. Participating public schools have included Presumpscot Elementary in Portland, Friendship Village School, Camden-Rockport Middle School, Isle au Haut School and Vinalhaven School. Mainers of all ages have joined Saltwater Classroom beach cleanups, educational walks and other collaborations.

Saltwater Classroom partners with Clynk to develop lessons on circular economy, with Rippleffect on outdoor adventure programming, and with Rubbish Project and GoGo Refill on beach cleanups and plastic reduction. Globally, Saltwater educators have worked with students in Belize City, which has the second-largest barrier reef in the world, and in Sayulita, Mexico. Now, to extend the depth and breadth of its reach, it’s building an ocean literacy online platform where students can learn more about specific areas of interest, connect with each other, and build a global network of ocean stewards.

Thanks to its local network of supporters, Saltwater Classroom raised $14,000 at its summer party.

“This will enable us to continue in-person education while growing our innovative, accessible online ocean literacy platform,” Doudera said.

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at amyparadysz@gmail.com.

