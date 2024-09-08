The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting a presentation titled “Restoring Sea-Run Trout in Maine Rivers” at its monthly meeting. Members and nonmembers can attend Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Joshua’s Restaurant, 123 Maine St., Brunswick.
Trout that migrate to the ocean and return to fresh water are a highly valued resource for Maine anglers and conservationists. Trout Unlimited award winner Francis Smith will spotlight his work on Massachusetts’ Quashnet River to help sea-run trout and offer insights for similar efforts in Maine’s coastal rivers.
Social hour at the meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.
