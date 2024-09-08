Belfast at Gardiner field hockey
4 p.m., Tuesday
Belfast is a perennial powerhouse in Class B North. Gardiner is also should be in the mix at the top of the B North standings, with two all-state picks in Taryn Nichols and Gabi Sousa (who has committed to play at the University of Maine).
Scarborough at Cheverus field hockey
4 p.m., Thursday
Cheverus opened the season with a win over another Class A power, Biddeford. As expected, Lucy Johnson and the defending state champion Stags are still solid. Scarborough, historically, has been a fixture at the top of Class A, but with a new coach, this edition needs to establish its identity for 2024 — are they rebuilding or ready to again contend in A South?
George Stevens Academy at Mount View boys’ soccer
3:30 p.m., Friday
A rematch of last year’s C North final, won by George Stevens, 4-0. The Mustangs should again be formidable, but this game will be a good early season test of where they stand in 2024, particularly without the graduated Noah Hurd.
Lawrence at Cony football
7 p.m., Friday
Rematch of last year’s Class B North final, won by Lawrence 27-7, and both teams return a lot of production in 2024: QB Parker Morin leads a prolific Rams offense, while Colton Carter is again running the ball for the Bulldogs, who opened the season with an impressive 26-0 shutout of Gardiner. This should be one of the best games of the year in Class B North.
Edward Little at Lewiston boys’ soccer
7 p.m., Friday
Not only is it always big game whenever these rivals meet on the pitch, it often has an impact on the Class A North playoff race. Their first matchup of 2024 should be the same. Tegra Mbele is back for the defending Class A champion Blue Devils and scored a goal in the season-opening win over Mt. Ararat. Among the Red Eddies’ returners is Ben Cole, one of their top scorers last season.
