Belfast at Gardiner field hockey

4 p.m., Tuesday

Belfast is a perennial powerhouse in Class B North. Gardiner is also should be in the mix at the top of the B North standings, with two all-state picks in Taryn Nichols and Gabi Sousa (who has committed to play at the University of Maine).

Scarborough at Cheverus field hockey

4 p.m., Thursday

Cheverus opened the season with a win over another Class A power, Biddeford. As expected, Lucy Johnson and the defending state champion Stags are still solid. Scarborough, historically, has been a fixture at the top of Class A, but with a new coach, this edition needs to establish its identity for 2024 — are they rebuilding or ready to again contend in A South?

George Stevens Academy at Mount View boys’ soccer

3:30 p.m., Friday

A rematch of last year’s C North final, won by George Stevens, 4-0. The Mustangs should again be formidable, but this game will be a good early season test of where they stand in 2024, particularly without the graduated Noah Hurd.

Lawrence at Cony football

7 p.m., Friday

Rematch of last year’s Class B North final, won by Lawrence 27-7, and both teams return a lot of production in 2024: QB Parker Morin leads a prolific Rams offense, while Colton Carter is again running the ball for the Bulldogs, who opened the season with an impressive 26-0 shutout of Gardiner. This should be one of the best games of the year in Class B North.

Edward Little at Lewiston boys’ soccer

7 p.m., Friday

Not only is it always big game whenever these rivals meet on the pitch, it often has an impact on the Class A North playoff race. Their first matchup of 2024 should be the same. Tegra Mbele is back for the defending Class A champion Blue Devils and scored a goal in the season-opening win over Mt. Ararat. Among the Red Eddies’ returners is Ben Cole, one of their top scorers last season.

