A 4-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car in the driveway of her North Berwick day care.

She was standing near her father’s parked truck when a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse pulled into the driveway. The girl “came out from beside” the truck and was hit by the car’s left rear wheel, according to North Berwick police.

Law enforcement responded to the day care at 74 Buffum Road and took the girl to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where she later died. North Berwick police identified the driver as another parent, Krystal Meyer, of North Berwick.

“There is no indication at this time of any motor vehicle laws that have been violated,” according to a news release by the department, which said the investigation will continue.

Police did not immediately respond to requests asking to identify the girl or her father.

