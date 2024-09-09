Tickets for the annual Gardens Aglow light display at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay go on sale Tuesday.

If you’re interested in going, it’s best not to wait too long to buy your tickets, because the annual event – scheduled for Nov. 16 to Dec. 31 – draws thousands of visitors.

Now in its 10th year, Gardens Aglow features more than 750,00 LED lights spread over the garden’s 14 acres. Keep an eye out for Roskya and Lilja, the garden’s giant wooden trolls.

To purchase tickets for Gardens Aglow, head to mainegardens.org.

Copy the Story Link