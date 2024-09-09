A recent haul of thrift shop finds by Sam Holley.

Sam Holley lives in Winthrop with her wife, three three children and 20 chickens.

Sam Holley showing off a thrift shop purchased Danish whisk. Photo courtesy of Sam Holley

Holley, who refers to herself as a lifestyle content creator, loves thrift shops and antique stores, and documents visits to them on her popular Instagram page.

She’s also a big fan of the “cottagecore” aesthetic that’s centered around coziness.

The couple sells vintage goods, which you can see on the BlueberryVintageCo Instagram.

On Holley’s own Instagram page, there are several good-natured, enthusiastic posts of her sharing thrift shop scores from her car, as well as cooking clips and home decor photos and videos.

