Sam Holley lives in Winthrop with her wife, three three children and 20 chickens.

FOLLOW THIS Account: Sam Holley Platform: Instagram Followers: 124,000

Holley, who refers to herself as a lifestyle content creator, loves thrift shops and antique stores, and documents visits to them on her popular Instagram page.

She’s also a big fan of the “cottagecore” aesthetic that’s centered around coziness.

The couple sells vintage goods, which you can see on the BlueberryVintageCo Instagram.

On Holley’s own Instagram page, there are several good-natured, enthusiastic posts of her sharing thrift shop scores from her car, as well as cooking clips and home decor photos and videos.

Copy the Story Link