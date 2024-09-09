Nestled in Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood at 82 Hanover St. is where you’ll find the lively Bar Publica. The bar’s menu is inspired by Latin American street food, and with daily specials and weekday happy hours, you can often get food and drinks at a discount.

Visit between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for deals on five cocktails, including $5 margaritas and a Smurfette (gin, blueberry vodka, sugar and citrus) for $7. There’s also an $8 beer and a tequila shot combo, and, if you’re feeling peckish, the bar’s three specialty hot dogs are half off.

The bar also offers daily specials. On Tuesdays, for example, margaritas are $5 all night long, and until 10 p.m., you can get a carnitas taco for $3. To see all of the happy hour and daily special deals, head to barpublica.com.

And while the weather’s still nice, the rooftop deck is an ideal place to enjoy them.

