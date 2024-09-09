Now that the recent polls have Harris leading Trump, I was wondering what the answer would be to the following question: Before agreeing to the unheard-of early debate in June, did Trump or anyone on his staff stop to consider why the Democrats would want to have such an early debate?
And, kudos to the Biden team for coming up with a quite elegant solution to a fairly intractable problem.
Jerry Senger
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.