Now that the recent polls have Harris leading Trump, I was wondering what the answer would be to the following question: Before agreeing to the unheard-of early debate in June, did Trump or anyone on his staff stop to consider why the Democrats would want to have such an early debate?

And, kudos to the Biden team for coming up with a quite elegant solution to a fairly intractable problem.

Jerry Senger
Scarborough

