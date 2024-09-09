Portlanders all owe Council member Victoria Pelletier a huge debt of gratitude for her service to the city of Portland.

Councilor Pelletier has been committed to:

– Ensuring representation of the voices of renters, working class and BIPOC residents in issues facing the Council.

– Protecting the rights of the unhoused.

– Supporting the Charter Commission recommendations.

– Clearly communicating the inner workings of our city government.

What many Portlanders may not know is that Pelletier faced ongoing racist and misogynist verbal and physical harassment and threats, both in-person and online, throughout her term. Such harm has lasting effects on the individuals directly targeted and on the fabric of our community as a whole. We are all responsible to respond when such harm occurs.

As a city we must take action to:

– Consistently show up to support the people elected to serve the city.

– Continue to ensure that the voices of renters, BIPOC, working class, LGBTQIA+, immigrants and other underrepresented Portlanders are heard in our city government.

– Cover the costs of added security and emotional and physical support for those targeted by hate violence.

– Learn to intervene effectively whenever and wherever harm occurs.

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Greater Portland thanks Councilor Pelletier for her outstanding service to our city and pledges to organize to better support people in elected office to prevent harm and intervene when it occurs.

Clara Porter

Portland

