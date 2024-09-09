Portlanders all owe Council member Victoria Pelletier a huge debt of gratitude for her service to the city of Portland.
Councilor Pelletier has been committed to:
– Ensuring representation of the voices of renters, working class and BIPOC residents in issues facing the Council.
– Protecting the rights of the unhoused.
– Supporting the Charter Commission recommendations.
– Clearly communicating the inner workings of our city government.
What many Portlanders may not know is that Pelletier faced ongoing racist and misogynist verbal and physical harassment and threats, both in-person and online, throughout her term. Such harm has lasting effects on the individuals directly targeted and on the fabric of our community as a whole. We are all responsible to respond when such harm occurs.
As a city we must take action to:
– Consistently show up to support the people elected to serve the city.
– Continue to ensure that the voices of renters, BIPOC, working class, LGBTQIA+, immigrants and other underrepresented Portlanders are heard in our city government.
– Cover the costs of added security and emotional and physical support for those targeted by hate violence.
– Learn to intervene effectively whenever and wherever harm occurs.
Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Greater Portland thanks Councilor Pelletier for her outstanding service to our city and pledges to organize to better support people in elected office to prevent harm and intervene when it occurs.
Clara Porter
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.